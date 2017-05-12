New center helps transgender kids and their families

A new center for transgender children is seeing dozens of patients at the UVM Medical Center. The Transgender Youth Program opened in the fall and is already working with about 50 kids.

Transgender is a term for individuals whose gender identity is different from their biological sex. Someone may look like a boy but feel like a girl or vice versa.

The center started as a one-day-a-week operation and has already expanded to two days a week. It provides families with different services including hormone therapy and puberty blockers.

Dr. Jamie Mehringer is with the Transgender Youth Program. He shared some signs to help parents know whether their kids might be transgender. Watch the video to see.

RESOURCES: