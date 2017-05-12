Vermont entrepreneurs compete for $30K

Tens of thousands of dollars were on the line Friday night for budding Vermont entrepreneurs.

Seven teams were competing in Burlington as part of the LaunchVT Final Competition. They had the chance to pitch their businesses to a group of judges with hopes of getting a big financial boost. Startup finalists included online platforms for exploring live theater in your area to one that allowed college women to sell and share clothes.

Katie Taylor, Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce "It is a great place to live it's a great place to start your community and I think it's important that people are realizing it's also a great place to start your business," said Katie Taylor, Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce.

"Being a start up business is pretty lonely it's just you and the people you are working on it with and you can get pretty isolated so the more you feel you are part of a bigger community of people who were all essentially trying to accomplish the same things it's great," said Dominic Spillane, TheaterEngine.

In the end MajorWise was the big winner. The team is made up of University of Vermont college students and their business is an online platform that allows university students to explore different career opportunities. MajorWise takes home $30,000 as well as a number of other resources to help them build their business.