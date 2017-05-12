Quantcast

Graduation season kicks off in Vermont

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Graduation season is here.

Families from around the country are in Burlington to celebrate the class of 2017.

At Champlain College students, parents, faculty and honorary degree recipients filled the lawn for a special reception to kick off graduation weekend.

"It's really amazing to see The school in a flurry and to just see a lot of people and everybody's families I have a lot of family coming up like my brothers my nieces my parents and aunts.," said Maggie Beam, Champlain College.

Undergraduate graduation at Champlain and Johnson State College is Saturday. The class of 2017 at Lyndon State College graduates Sunday. 

