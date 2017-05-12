Quantcast

Police: Couple sold drugs out of Bellows Falls tattoo shop

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. -

State Police say they nabbed a couple selling cocaine out of a Bellows Falls business.

The bust happened Friday at the Mountainside Tattoo and Piercing Shop. 

Investigators say the owner, 45-year-old Alexander Lawrence and his 24-year-old girlfriend Samantha Landry were caught in a controlled buy. 

Authorities say they found guns and drugs at the property. The pair is facing multiple charges.

