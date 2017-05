The Middlebury softball team cruised to a 4-0 win over North Country in a battle between two of the top teams in Division I Friday afternoon. Payton Buxton needed just over an hour to pitch a complete game shutout for the Tigers who moved to 9-2 on the year, matching the Falcons' record.

NCU returned the favor in baseball, scoring three runs in the first and rolling to a 10-2 win, their second victory of the season.