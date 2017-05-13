St. Albans condo community opts for solar panels on roof

Neighbors at one St. Albans condo community are transforming their roofs into sources of energy.

On a sunny day in May, grateful Vermonters are outside, soaking up the sunshine.

So are the solar panels recently installed on most roofs at Huntington Estates.

"When you have an oil spill, you have, all you have is a big mess, but if you have a solar spill, you just have a nice sunny day,” said Wayne Bombard, maintenance manager at Huntington Estates.

Bombard says last year, a SolarCity representative gave a popular presentation to the neighborhood.

Nearly everyone living at Huntington Estates agreed to have solar panels put on their roofs.

"I have six tenants here, and my wife and I own a place,” said Bombard. “Everyone that we talked to before we did it, even with the tenants, we wanted to know their opinion, to get their input, and every one of them was excited about going solar and reducing the carbon footprint. This is Vermont. “

On nice sunny days, they'll rely on the sun to turn on the lights.

But they're not cut off from the regular electric grid.

Residents are given credit for their renewable energy and can use the credit to cut costs in the winter, when they have to choose regular power over solar.

“Things don’t have to be 100% perfect, right? You can improve your gas mileage without getting zero gas mileage,” said Bombard.

Crews are almost done with the installation - a few condos are still waiting for panels.

Patrick Decelles, who lives at Huntington Estates, says panel installation was free, and that residents will still pay for electricity, but at a cheaper cost.

"In terms of the way the electricity works and all that, we don’t expect anything to change,” said Decelles. “Again, we expect that to be seamless. What we do expect to change is saving up to the tune of 30 to 40 percent a year on our power bill.”

He calls the decision to go solar a 'no-brainer.'

“I’m one of those people, I’m a native Vermonter, and I love the natural beauty, but anything that we can do for the environment, you know, I’m all for that,” said Decelles.

Any unused power is sent back to electric grid, as part of Vermont's net-metering law, which says power utilities will take the excess energy.

According to the Department of Public Service, before net-metering, people who generated their own power had to store excess power on battery packs.

