Destination Recreation: Jurassic Quest

Dinosaurs have taken over the Champlain Valley Exposition.

The expo kicked of Friday and runs through Sunday.

The Jurassic Quest traveling exhibit features 80 life-like dinosaurs stationed in what would have been their natural habitat.

"We have exhibit tour guides that teach you more about dinosaurs. We have a lot of signage, obviously, like any normal museum or exhibit to give you fun facts or the details about the dinosaurs you are looking at," said Dustin Baker, with the Jurassic Quest team.

That gives you an opportunity to dig up some knowledge at this week's Destination Recreation.



"Not only is it learning, but thrilling as well. So there is an entertainment factor that is involved as well," said Baker.

Channel 3 Reporter Ike Bendavid had an opportunity to meet one of the baby dinosaurs, which gets some interesting reactions from kids.

"Some of them are like ahh! and some are them are just in love. Just so many reactions," said dinosaur handler Angela Leblanc.

No matter how big or small, it's a thrilling opportunity to get up close to the giants that once roamed the world.

