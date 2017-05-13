Crash in St. Johnsbury leaves one man with life-threatening injuries

Drew Campbell, chair of the Middlebury Dog Park Committee, says this is the town's first dog park.
Drew Campbell, chair of the Middlebury Dog Park Committee, says this is the town's first dog park.
Senator Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, aims to inspire college graduates at two commencement speeches.
Senator Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, aims to inspire college graduates at two commencement speeches.
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, after police say he crashed his car head on into a tree.
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, after police say he crashed his car head on into a tree.
That’s when the clerk hit the counter with her cane – and the suspect took off.
That’s when the clerk hit the counter with her cane – and the suspect took off.
A destination that goes way back.
A destination that goes way back.
Neighbors at one St. Albans condo community are transforming their roofs into sources of energy.
Neighbors at one St. Albans condo community are transforming their roofs into sources of energy.
State Police say they nabbed a couple selling cocaine out of a Bellows Falls business.
State Police say they nabbed a couple selling cocaine out of a Bellows Falls business.
Tens of thousands of dollars were on the line Friday night for budding Vermont entrepreneurs.
Tens of thousands of dollars were on the line Friday night for budding Vermont entrepreneurs.