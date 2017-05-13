Quantcast

Crash in St. Johnsbury leaves one man with life-threatening injuries

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. -

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday, after police say he crashed his car head-on into a tree.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday morning, St. Johnsbury troopers and rescue crews responded to a one car crash on Junction Slack Rd.

That's where police say they found Bruce Broome, 31, trapped in his car.

Crews were able to free Broome, and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation, but police say alcohol appears to be a factor.

