Two different clerks use pistol, cane to stop two attempted robberies

Two attempted robberies at different businesses did not go as planned Saturday morning when clerks refused to hand over the cash.

South Burlington police say the first attempted robbery happened at about 1:20 a.m. at the Champlain Farms on Williston Rd.

The suspect apparently told the clerk he had a gun and demanded money.

That’s when police say the clerk drew his pistol and the suspect ran away.

Then a few minutes later, at 1:34 a.m., the suspect tried to rob the Jolley on Shelburne Rd.

He apparently again demanded money and said he had a gun.

Police say when the clerk refused, the suspect tried to grab the cash drawer.

That’s when the clerk hit the counter with her cane – and the suspect took off.

The suspect was described as being around 5 feet 7 inches and around 130-140 pounds.

He wore a white baseball style hat, possibly Boston Red Sox, with dark colored clothing, black leather gloves with a hole on the back of the hand and wore a blue bandana concealing his face.