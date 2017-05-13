Quantcast

Sen. Bernie Sanders to give two commencement speeches

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It's a big weekend for graduates, as undergrads at several colleges will walk with their cap and gown Saturday and Sunday.

Senator Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, aims to inspire college graduates at two commencement speeches.

Sanders will talk at Johnson State College Saturday and at Lyndon State College Sunday.

The senator says he wants young adults to know there are fantastic opportunities for success if they stand together against greedy people with special interests "who want it all."

He says he wants to see young people get involved in the political process.

"I want to see young people not become cynical by all of the ugliness that we are seeing around us today. I want them to keep their eyes on the prize of what this country can people. We have incredible potential,” said Sanders.

