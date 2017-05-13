Middlebury dog park officially opens

Get your pups ready! Saturday, a dog park officially opened in Middlebury.

There was a 'leash cutting' ceremony Saturday at 10 a.m.

Drew Campbell, chair of the Middlebury Dog Park Committee, says this is the town's first dog park.

Campbell says the park is funded entirely by private donations.

The park apparently began as a discussion in an online forum, which inspired a group of people to work together.

Campbell says the group is using land from Middlebury College for just $1 a year.

Campbell says more than 100 individuals and businesses raised more than $18,000.



