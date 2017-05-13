Alouettes Host Tryout

It's been a banner year for pro football in our region, and now the Montreal Alouettes are in the state to scout some of the area's talent. The Canadian Football League power hosted a tryout at Shelburne Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon for more than fifty hopefuls. Most of the players in attendance hail from colleges in New England or from the Vermont Bucks, and today provided an opportunity for them to showcase their skills to a team from the second biggest pro football league in North America.

"Just hoping to get looked at, build on your brand," said Bucks quarterback Steffen Colon. "First of all want to thank God for giving us the opportunity to come out to display our talents in front of the CFL scouts. That's what we're here for, to move on to the next level, so we just appreciate the opportunity and it's a blessing."

"Football is huge here," said Alouettes General Manager Kavis Reed. "We understand that and being neighbors right next door, we wanted to make certain that we come and mine this area. NCAA football is very strong up here, high school football is strong, so we want to make certain that people understand that not too far away, there's an alternative option in terms of football at the next level."

