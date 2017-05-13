SBHS Boy's Lax, MMU Baseball Pick Up Big WIns

The South Burlington boy's lacrosse and Mt. Mansfield baseball teams both emerged from Saturday morning showdowns with victories over opponents near the top of the D1 standings.

The Rebels rode the hot goaltending of Ryan Hockenbury to take down BFA-St. Albans 7-5. SBHS is now 11-0 on the year while the Bobwhites fall to 6-2.

The Cougars scored a pair of runs in the fourth and got a two-out walkoff hit from Kyle Leggett to beat St. Johnsbury 3-2. MMU moves to 7-2 while the Hilltoppers drop to 7-3.