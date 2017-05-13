Quantcast

SBHS Boy's Lax, MMU Baseball Pick Up Big WIns - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

SBHS Boy's Lax, MMU Baseball Pick Up Big WIns

Posted: Updated:

The South Burlington boy's lacrosse and Mt. Mansfield baseball teams both emerged from Saturday morning showdowns with victories over opponents near the top of the D1 standings.

The Rebels rode the hot goaltending of Ryan Hockenbury to take down BFA-St. Albans 7-5. SBHS is now 11-0 on the year while the Bobwhites fall to 6-2.

The Cougars scored a pair of runs in the fourth and got a two-out walkoff hit from Kyle Leggett to beat St. Johnsbury 3-2. MMU moves to 7-2 while the Hilltoppers drop to 7-3.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.