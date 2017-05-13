Marshall breaks state record at Burlington Invitational

CVU Senior, Tyler Marshall, set a new state record in the 1500m Saturday at the 45th annual Burlington Invitational at Burlington High School. Marshall crossed in 3:56.18, beating the old mark set by Jacob Ellis of Brattleboro in 2012 (3:57.33).

"The goal is to run as fast as I could and the state record is in the back of my mind the whole time," Marshall said. "The first 800 I went out in like a 2:00 flat. So, I knew that I needed to keep a steady pace the rest of the time and I'd probably get it. Then, when I came to the final 100, I knew I had to kick as hard as I could and I got it."

Marshall also won the 3000m.

St. Johnsbury's Ian Clough had a great day on the track as well, winning the 110m hurdles, the 100m and 200m dashes.

Rice's Sonia John won multiple events, crossing first in the 200m and 400m dashes. She was also part of the Green Knights winning 4 x 100m relay team.

U-32's Molly McCreedy won both the shot put and discus while St. Johnsbury's Hannah Wescott won the 300m hurdles and tied for the win in the pole vault along with Mt. Abraham's Emma Radler.

St. Johnsbury was the overall school winner. For complete results, click here: http://802timing.com/results/17results/trackresults/5.13.17binv/