Korean War soldier laid to rest

The investigation is ongoing but police say there is no sign of foul play.
Police say a man drowned on Lake Champlain Saturday.
End of an era for Coffee Corner in Montpelier.
Thousands of college students across the region take that next big step in their lives.
A Vermont soldier who died in the Korean War was finally laid to rest Saturday.
Drew Campbell, chair of the Middlebury Dog Park Committee, says this is the town's first dog park.
Senator Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, aims to inspire college graduates at two commencement speeches.
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, after police say he crashed his car head on into a tree.
