Korean War soldier laid to rest

It's been more than 60 years since Army Cpl. George Perreault was reported missing while serving in the Korean War. Though the U.S. Army declared he had died as a Prisoner of War, his remains were among thousands that went unidentified for decades.

"From what I've heard, he was just a very nice guy. He was a handsome guy, and everybody has always just had good memories of him as a person who was close to his family, helped out his friends, and was just there for people," said Perreault's Niece Karen O'Brien.

In December, his family got word that his remains had been identified. Scientists used DNA analysis to make the identification by matching his remains to DNA from his sister and two nieces.

"I can't even tell you how happy I was," said O'Brien.

After years of searching for answers, his family finally got the chance to honor him with a funeral and ceremony Saturday in Winooski. Police, military service members, veterans, and community members came out to show their support.

"It is a community event, and the fact that the state and the nation recognizes his sacrifice--that they're able to bring him back here to bury him where he grew up--and that the community understands that service is a big deal, and that sacrifice is recognized, and they should be a part of it," said Major General Steven Cray of the Vermont National Guard.

Perreault's family accepted multiple awards on his behalf, including a purple heart and a shadow box displaying his medals.



"The box was important to me as I was creating it that I made a piece of history for the family, and that's kind of why I separated the medals as I did where it was just the U.S. government, and then the Korean, and then the state of Vermont," said Allston "Joe" Gilmond, State Adjutant for Veterans of Foreign Wars.

"Are we still sad that he's gone? Of course. He died young, and he didn't really get a chance to experience a lot of life. He experienced too much of some part of life unfortunately, but we are just so happy to have him home," said O'Brien.

Perreault's family hopes their story will bring hope to the families of the nearly 8,000 Korean War soldiers whose remains have yet to be identified.

