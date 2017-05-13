Graduation season has arrived

----- Friends and family packed a tent on the campus of Champlain College in downtown Burlington Saturday morning to help send off the Class of 2017. The president of the college, Donald Laackman, told those on hand that they are living in a time of great change, both on campus and around the world. Student speakers touched on the same theme.

"Your success in the face of change combined with your radically pragmatic Champlain College education positions you to successfully enter a changing world," Laackman said.

"But what exactly do we need as we look towards the future?," Said Julian Lopez of the Class of 2017, "We need to shift towards more inclusive dialogue and discourse within our communities and political sphere."

Saturday On-Air weatherman, Al Roker, gave the commence address telling graduates to, among other things, put down their devices and live life in the moment.

----- In Northfield about 380 students received their diplomas at Norwich University Saturday afternoon. Among them were 238 students in the Corps of Cadets. More than one hundred will begin careers in the Armed Forces after graduation, commissioned into one of the four branches of the military. Speaker, General David Perkins, emphasized the importance of the impact the students have on those around them.

----- The graduation ceremonies continued across Lake Champlain in Plattsburgh. More than 1,000 students at SUNY Plattsburgh can now officially call themselves graduates. President John Ettling presided over that ceremony.

An honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts was presented to Jean-Jacques Duval, an artist and glass sculptor, whose works hang on campus.

Assemblywoman Janet Duprey was given a distinguished service award.

----- Johnson State College also bid farewell to the Class of 2017 Saturday, where Senator Bernie Sanders gave the commencement address.

