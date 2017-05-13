Diner closing doors after 57 years

On a Saturday morning in downtown Montpelier, side walks are alive with foot traffic and businesses are packed with customers.

But for one business that has been around since 1957... only one table is occupied.

"It's very emotional," said Sean Ward in an owner the Coffee Corner, "We just aren't able to keep up with the schedule that it takes to do this."

Mother's Day was supposed to be the last day in business, but a lack of staff forced them to close for good a day earlier.

"We were very sad to see that it was closed," said Kathy Meniger of Worchester. Her and a group of friends had hoped to have one last meal.

"It's just been a staple in Montpelier's breakfast life for so long," said Alex Fontaine of Montpelier.

The Coffee Corner was part of Fontaine and family's weekly schedule.

"I think it's the sense of community and home. It's like we belong here," said Fontaine.

But, Saturday, they were the last customers, and sat at the stores most iconic table.

"It is very bittersweet," said Fontaine.

"I'll miss all of them," said Supervisor Amy Cox. She has worked at the diner for 24 years.

Cox says the hardest part, is saying goodbye to the customers.

"They're really close friends and some of them are like family," said Cox.

"I've been drinking out of if not this cup, one of these cups since I was 9 years old," said Sam Colt of Calais.

"Really going to miss all of the people," said Ward.

And as the diner's doors close... a pizza shop will soon be opening there's.