Canoe overturns on Malletts Bay

Police say a man drowned in Lake Champlain Saturday.

Colchester police responded to Malletts Bay for a report of an overturned canoe near Brickyard Road around 9 A.M.

Witnesses reported hearing yells coming from the water. According to the Coast Guard, two men were able to swim to shore while a third person remained unaccounted for. The Coast Guard, along with Colchester Technical Rescue, and Vermont State Police Dive team located the victim after a five and a half hour search. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified.

Police say the men were not wearing life jackets.