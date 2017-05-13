Quantcast

UPDATE: Police identify victim in Malletts Bay drowning

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

Colchester Police have identified the man that died in a canoe accident in Lake Champlain Saturday.

Authorities say 35 year-old Shane Brown of South Carolina died of after falling out of a canoe in Malletts Bay.

Witnesses reported hearing yells coming from the water. According to the Coast Guard two other men in the canoe -- 38 year old Michael Heeney of Burlington, and 30 year-old Nicholas Milac of South Carolina -- were able to swim to shore.

The Coast Guard, Colchester Technical Rescue, and a Vermont State Police dive team located Brown's body after a five and-a-half hour search. 

Police say none the men were wearing life jackets.

