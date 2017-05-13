Untimely death in Brattleboro

Quantcast

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. -

Around 6 AM Brattleboro Police were called to a home on Darien Street for an untimely death. The investigation is ongoing but at this time they say there is no sign of foul play and no concerns for the public.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are working with the Chief Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause. The name has not yet been released pending notification of family.

