Arson investigator to review boat fire at Champlain Marina

An arson investigator will review a boat fire on Mallets Bay in Colchester.

Colchester Police say at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a cabin cruiser caught fire while tied to the docks at the Champlain Marina. Emergency responders were able to move other vessels near the flames, as they also worked to put out the fire. Firefighters say they were able to speak with the owner of the boat, and say they do not believe that anyone was on board. The flames could be seen shooting into the air from West Lakeshore Dr.

Mallets Bay Deputy Fire Chief Dale Newton says access to the boat made things difficult. "It's not your average fire, so it is a little different strategy on how you approach it,” said Newton. “As of right now I think we are doing a good job, we have no injuries.”

The boat was declared a complete loss. The Route 127 access will be closed to the public Sunday and could be closed for longer.