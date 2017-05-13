RAW Video : Boat fire in Colchester

Fire fighters say around eight this evening, a cabin cruiser caught fire while tied to the docks at the Champlain Marina. Emergency responders were able to move other vessels adjacent to the blaze as they also worked to put out the flames. Fire fighters say they were able to speak with the owner of the boat and they do not believe that anyone was on board. The flames could be be seen shooting into the air from West Lakeshore Drive. Fire fighters say access to the boat made things difficult.

"It's not your average fire - so it is a little different strategy on how you approach it. as of right now I think we are doing a good job, we have no injuries," said Dale Newton, Deputy Chief of the Malletts Bay Fire Dept.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire. No other boats were damaged.