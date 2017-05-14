New bike-share program coming to Chittenden County

A new bike-share program is filling the missing piece in transportation for Burlington and Chittenden County.

Currently there is a car-share program, the downtown Transit Center, and soon there will be a bike-share program to make commuting easier.

Nic Anderson, who teaches sustainable transportation at Champlain College, says 2017 is the year of the bike in Burlington, if the area sees improved infrastructure and a bike-share program.

"It's going to revolutionize how we get around," said Anderson.

Anderson one of a group of people working on bringing bikes to Chittenden County.

"This provides those short-term trips where someone might want to go on a bike and go from point to point," said Anderson.

Don't plan on taking this bike for an outing on the bike path, it's more for short everyday commutes.

"Generally this is meant for short commute trips. We want to encourage people to use it for a 30 minute trip," said Sandy Thibault of the Chittenden area transportation managing association

Thibault says this program could build an even bigger bike community in our area.



"We feel that getting people on the bikes and bike sharing, that will actually build the biking community," said Thibault.

Channel 3 Reporter Ike Bendavid had an opportunity to ride the new bikes and he found them durable and a lot lighter than you would think.

"It rides really well," said Bendavid.

It's still early on, and there's a few things to figure out, but if you want to use the bikes, you'll need to make an account.

"You can use an app to unlock the lock so it supports the smart phone user. And you can use the account to lock and unlock, so for those who don't have a smart phone it's still equitable," said Anderson.

The "smart" bikes are attached with GPS to keep track of where they go. That will be able to show where people are traveling, which is information businesses can use to put a bike hub near their store.



"There is a great inter-relationship with cities that we can provide data to. We can say: 'This is where our riders are riding, maybe we need to improve facilities there,'" said Anderson.

The seven-speed bikes plan to hit the streets by the end of the summer and aim to make commuting in Chittenden County easier for everyone.