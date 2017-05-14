Construction meeting for Williston, South Burlington

It's construction season, and people who live or drive in South Burlington or Williston are not free of the orange cones.

Agency of Transportation project team members, along with people from Kubricky Construction Corporation, will host a public meeting Monday about a Williston/South Burlington construction project.

The meeting is at the Williston Central High School Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

One part will fix Route 2 from Boxwood Lane in Williston to Milham Court in South Burlington.

The second part will repave Route 2A. That's from Hurricane Lane proceeding north to Helena Drive.

The projects are scheduled to start in May.