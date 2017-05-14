In The Kitchen: Easy peanut butter swirl brownies

EASY PEANUT BUTTER SWIRL BROWNIES

Ingredients:

For Brownie Batter:

1 box your favorite brownie mix

eggs, oil and water (as called for on brownie mix)

For the Peanut Butter Cheesecake Swirl:

8 oz cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

nonstick spray

PROCESS:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Prepare brownie mix according to package directions and set aside. In a medium sized bowl, beat your cream cheese for a couple minutes until smooth. Add in the peanut butter and cream together till smooth. Add in your sugar, egg, flour and vanilla extract and stir till combined. Pour all but ½ cup of your brownie batter into a 9x13 pan sprayed with nonstick spray. Spoon the cream cheese mixture on top of the brownie batter, and smooth out. Spoon the remaining brownie batter on top of the cheesecake mixture. Use a knife to swirl the cream cheese and brownie batter together to create a marbled effect. Bake for 35-­ 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool and slice into squares to enjoy!