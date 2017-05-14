Vietnam veterans group to replace Rutland memorial

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The Rutland Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America is going to replace its memorial in the Vermont city.

Andy Megrath, the president of the Rutland chapter which was the first in the country, says they've signed a $9,000 contract with a West Rutland sculptor to replace the memorial in a park along Main Street.

The existing memorial includes a sarcophagus-like white marble carving of a soldier lying on his back.

Megrath tells the Rutland Herald the existing monument "is full of flaws."

He says the new memorial will have a slightly altered design to avoid rainwater pooling in it, but most people shouldn't notice the difference.

