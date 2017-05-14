Training for Champlain Valley bat volunteers delayed a week

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says a training session for volunteers to help monitor colonies of little brown bats this summer has been delayed due to bad weather.

The training session that had been scheduled for Saturday will now be held on Friday May 19, at the Kingsland Bay State Park in Ferrisburgh. A second training session will be held as previously scheduled at Bomoseen State Park in Fair Haven on May 20, with a rain date of May 21.

The volunteers would help count the endangered bats when they emerge at dusk in the Champlain Valley.

By counting bats at their summer colonies biologists can track population changes and bats' long-term response to white nose syndrome, which killed an estimated 90 percent of Vermont's little brown bats.

