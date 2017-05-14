Cliffs where falcons nest closed to hikers, climbers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding rock climbers and hikers that a number of cliff areas are closed this spring to protect nesting peregrine falcons.

Department biologist John Buck says falcons are sensitive to human presence. He says the department is asking climbers and hikers to please maintain a respectful distance from all nests.

Cliff areas are closed in Addison, Bolton, Brandon, Bristol, Fairlee, Lowell, Marshfield, Salisbury, Vershire and Woodbury.

The sites will stay closed until Aug. 1 or until the department deems that there's no longer a risk to nesting falcons.

