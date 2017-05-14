New York expands fight against an invasive beetle

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state is expanding its fight against an invasive beetle.

The emerald ash borer has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in North America, including many trees in upstate New York.

State environmental and agricultural officials this past week said they are expanding the state's so-called restricted zone to step up their fight against the invasive pest.

The beetle's larvae can be moved long distances in firewood, logs, branches and nursery stock. So there are extra rules about the movement of these items in and out of the restricted zone. For instance, wood chips may not leave the restricted zone between April 15 and May 15.

The new restricted zone covers portions of more than three dozen counties north of New York City.

