Top general delivers leadership message to St. Mike's grads

College Graduation season is going into high gear across the region. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford spoke Sunday at the St. Michael's College graduation on the topic of leadership.

It's been 40 years since General Joseph Dunford graduated from St. Michael's College. He says a lot has changed on campus, but the overall spirit has remained the same.

"The thing that I remember the most of all were some of the faculty members -- some of the staff that helped me along the way. And there were some specific stories about people who gave me a boost when I probably needed a boost, and above all, that's kind of what you remember -- the faculty, staff, and your friends," said General Joseph Dunford.

Dunford went on to have a long military career in the United States Marine Corps. Since 2015 he has been the nation's highest ranking military officer as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Sunday, the four-star general delivered the commencement address for the Class of 2017. Leadership was a lasting message.

"What I've learned of my 40 years of serving in uniform is that extraordinary leaders are actually ordinary men and women who make a commitment to excellence," General Dunford said. "Leaders are men and women who dig down deep and do what's right even when there's a voice inside of them that says take the easy way."

Security at St. Mike's tightened for Dunford's arrival on campus. Local and state police along with the college's public safety officers monitored rooms and checked bags at the entrances. Doors were locked once the event began.

Over 400 students-- along with friends and family-- filled the Ross Sports Center for the event. General Dunford was one of several people awarded honorary degrees by the college. Graduates, faculty, and guests gathered after the graduation to take pictures. Many took the opportunity to meet General Dunford.

"The general--he did such an amazing job. He kept us just so captivated the entire time. He had such wonderful things to say. He had mentioned how he couldn't pay attention to his speaker, and I was like he's doing so well. I was so into it the entire time. He was amazing, and we were just so lucky to have had him to come," said Molly Roush, a St. Michael's College Graduate.

And as the students now say goodbye to the college, General Dunford told them to focus their futures on serving others. "I think it's important that you realize that it's not about you anymore. Up until this point it was about your grades, your status on the team, and whatever else that may be, and when you leave here I think it's about other people," he said.

Getting ready for the next step towards success with advice from a national leader.