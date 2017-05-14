A tasty take on a Mother's Day tradition

It's a delicious way to moms how much you love them.

Bananas, chocolate-dipped strawberry, chocolate-dipped oranges, and pineapple -- they're are not just the fruits in this kitchen. While flowers might be a tradition on Mothers Day, one might say the way to a heart is through food.

"It's a floral bouquet made of fruit," said Alison Estey of Edible Arrangements. She says Mothers Day is one of the busiest times of the year. "The volume's on Mothers Day. We just have people skewering strawberry, and just skewering grapes, and just cutting melons."

Which all makes for a unique gift on this Mothers Day. "It's a little more personal touch I think, and something to eat is always good," said Steve Anger, one of several customers at the South Burlington business.

"It's excitement. She gets really happy," said Nicole Kolinich, another customer.

"Everyone thinks flowers, and this year we were thinking -- get something that she can enjoy that are not just gonna sit there and look at," said Jonathan Leduc.

But flowers are still very important on this day too. Chappells in South Burlington was also busy with people Sunday morning. Owner Kristin Eaton says it's the reactions that are worth it. "I had one woman call me up and thank me for the beautiful bouquet she got. which is really nice to hear.

"We are getting my wife and his mom some flowers -- some daisies. It's our favorite flower," said customer Michael Jordan.

Back in the kitchen, the finishing touches are getting put together for some last minute orders which are expected to get some big reviews.

"A thank you, and she's gonna hug me, and she's gonna be happy," Ally Leduc said.

A sweet way to say thanks to the mom in your life.

