Police find body near Mt. Pisgah

WESTMORE, Vt. -

Authorities say they have found a body near Mt. Pisgah during the search for a missing man in the Northeast Kingdom.  

Police had been searching for 23-year-old Tyler Robinson. He was last seen at his home in Orleans around 11 a.m. on Friday morning when he was reported missing. State Police have been searching the area since and expanded their efforts Monday. 

Troopers looked in the rough waters of Lake Willoughby by boat throughout the morning. They were also joined by K-9 teams and Stowe Search and Rescue crews on hiking trails near Mt. Pisgah. Officials say during the mountain search a body was found nearly three miles in the woods. So far they have not been able to recover it, or positively identify the victim. The area where the body was found was described as having cliffs as tall as several hundred feet. 

Robinson's family has been notified of the discovery. Search and rescue teams called off the recovery until first thing Tuesday morning. Police don't suspect foul play in the body discovery. 

