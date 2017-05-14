Quantcast

VSP search for missing Orleans man

DERBY, Vt -

Police are looking for a missing 23 year-old from Orleans. 

Vermont State Police say 23 year-old Tyler Robinson was last seen at his house on Water Street in Orleans Friday night.  Details on the circumstances leading to the search were not immediately available, but authorities late Sunday said they would be expanding the search area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby.  

