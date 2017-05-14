Top 3 on 3 for May 14th

At number three, we have a new state champ in Unified basketball, and Brattleboro's Zach Smith played a significant role. Smith scored a game high 18 points in Wednesday's title game, including this three in the final minute as the Colonels beat defending champ CVU 46-45.

At number two, a new state record in the 1500 courtesy of CVU's Tyler Marshall. The Redhawk senior set the mark at Saturday's Burlington invitational, finishing in 3 minutes, 56.18 seconds, more than a second better than the previous record

And at number one, some things never change: Zach Bahan, Jonathan Lindau, and Davis Mikell providing the power for the Castleton baseball team, which rallied to win 4 straight elimination games and claim their 4th straight North Atlantic Conference title Monday afternoon. The Spartans needed to take a dip in the pond to cool off. They claim the top spot in the Top 3 on 3.