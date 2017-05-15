How sexual assaults are handled at Vermont schools

Channel 3 decided to dig deeper into cases here after the Associated Press reported there were about 17,000 sexual assaults at schools nationwide, over four years, in grades kindergarten through 12.

Leaders at Vermont's Agency of Education say in Vermont there were 11 reported sexual assaults committed by students that led to student discipline between September 2012 through June 2015.

"When the schools in Vermont produce discipline data we record the result of whatever disciplinary action they have seen," says Amy Fowler, Deputy Secretary for the Agency of Education.

She broke it down for us, saying the agency has 11 sexual assaults on record from the beginning of the 2012 school year to the end of the 2015 school year.

That's not even close to one-percent of the just over 83,000 students in Vermont's K-12 programs.

To compare, they say there were less than 11 in the three years prior to that, but education officials wouldn't give us a specific number.

"Could it be under reported? It's definitely something that's worth a conversation," says Fowler.

In 2015 Act 60 was passed. It raised the mandatory reporting standard for all school employees in Vermont to "any mandated reporter who reasonably suspects abuse or neglect."

The AOE, the Department for Children and Families, and the sexual violence outreach professionals at Hopeworks, say there are multiple reasons sex assault at school could be under reported. They say victims may not come forward because of fear and possibly shame, claims of assault may not be verifiable, and misunderstanding of what constitutes a sexual assault.

Glynnis Fawkes has two kids in Burlington schools. When Channel 3 shared the numbers of kids being sexually assaulted by other kids nationwide, she was shocked. "I wonder how they define sexual assault?" says Fawkes.

The state would not give any more details about those 11 cases, but did provide a definition. The AOE says wexual assault includes unwanted touching, unwanted grabbing, and unwanted physical aggression of all kinds.

Fowler says Vermont schools are required to report on-campus sex crimes to police or DCF. When schools plan to take disciplinary action against students, they have discretion and the power to investigate allegations on their own or to ask police or DCF to investigate.

It's a process schools are reluctant to talk about. We reached out to multiple school principles and superintendents, all of which declined an interview or did not return our call.

"In the same way a principal would not want to talk to you about drug use on our campus, fighting on our campus -- it's because they are working very hard in our communities to show their schools as a very safe place for all our children," says Fowler.

The only way the AOE finds out about sex assaults that happen at schools in the state is if the perpetrator is disciplined by the school. If and when that happens, schools must report to the agency. It's something Fowler says involves another judgment call. "When the school is recording the reason that a disciplinary action is occurring, they are deciding was this particular aggression of a sexual nature or was it just physical in nature. And sometimes there is disagreements about that," says Fowler.

In New Hampshire school board districts are responsible for creating their own sexual assault policies.

In New York each school must follow The Dignity For All Students Act. It requires each school to have their own policies and procedures in place to deal with sexual assault.

Vermont's AOE, DCF, and Hopeworks all say that while 11 cases is 11 too many, the tiny number of cases here shows that Vermont is ahead of the curve when preventing sexual assaults in our schools.