How sexual assaults are handled at Vermont schools

Searches began Monday morning for a missing 23-year-old in the Northeast Kingdom.
Searches began Monday morning for a missing 23-year-old in the Northeast Kingdom.
The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding drivers across the state to watch for turtles on the state's roadways.
The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding drivers across the state to watch for turtles on the state's roadways.
Police say a man drowned on Lake Champlain Saturday.
Colchester Police have identified the man that died in a canoe accident in Lake Champlain Saturday.
A New York state lawmaker wants harsher penalties for causing harm to police animals.
A New York state lawmaker wants harsher penalties for causing harm to police animals.
New York state officials are seeking comments on proposed amendments to management plans for three areas in the Adirondack Mountains.
New York state officials are seeking comments on proposed amendments to management plans for three areas in the Adirondack Mountains.
Chef Brandy Allan from Essex Resort shows us how to make Quinoa Breakfast Bowls
Chef Brandy Allan from Essex Resort shows us how to make Quinoa Breakfast Bowls
The Vermont Legislature and Republican Gov. Phil Scott are going to continue their efforts to reach a deal on teacher health care benefits that will allow lawmakers to go home for the year.
The Vermont Legislature and Republican Gov. Phil Scott are going to continue their efforts to reach a deal on teacher health care benefits that will allow lawmakers to go home for the year.
Leaders at Vermont's Agency of Education say in Vermont there were 11 reported sexual assaults committed by students that led to student discipline between September 2012 through June 2015.
Leaders at Vermont's Agency of Education say in Vermont there were 11 reported sexual assaults committed by students that led to student discipline between September 2012 through June 2015.