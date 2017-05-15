What's Cooking: Quinoa Breakfast Bowls

Chef Brandy Allan from Essex Resort shows us how to make Quinoa Breakfast Bowls.

Rainbow quinoa - cooked

Sweet Potatoes- peeled, diced, roasted

Spinach or Kale- sautéed

Asparagus- trimmed, roasted

Cherry Tomatoes- halved

Avocado- peeled and diced

Eggs- cooked your favorite way

There are many combinations you can mix with quinoa to give you some serious fuel in tackling your day! This recipe is filled with healthy carbs, healthy fats, fiber, protein and nutrients. If you prepare yourself on Sunday for the rest of your week you can pre-make your quinoa bowls for a quick and healthy breakfast all week long.