What's Cooking: Quinoa Breakfast Bowls

Chef Brandy Allan from Essex Resort shows us how to make Quinoa Breakfast Bowls.

Rainbow quinoa - cooked
Sweet Potatoes- peeled, diced, roasted
Spinach or Kale- sautéed 
Asparagus- trimmed, roasted
Cherry Tomatoes- halved
Avocado- peeled and diced
Eggs- cooked your favorite way

There are many combinations you can mix with quinoa to give you some serious fuel in tackling your day! This recipe is filled with healthy carbs, healthy fats, fiber, protein and nutrients. If you prepare yourself on Sunday for the rest of your week you can pre-make your quinoa bowls for a quick and healthy breakfast all week long.

