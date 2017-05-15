Vermont lawmakers continue stand-off over teacher health benefits

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Legislature and Republican Gov. Phil Scott are going to continue their efforts to reach a deal on teacher health care benefits that will allow lawmakers to go home for the year.

The governor and leaders from the Democratic House and Senate are split over a proposal from Scott to either create a statewide contract for teacher health benefits, or to impose a uniform health plan for public school employees in the state.

Scott says it's the only way to guarantee $26 million a year in ongoing savings in the education system.

Democratic say they can find the savings other ways and the governor's plan would trample the collective bargaining rights of public employees.

Lawmakers plan to return to Montpelier on Tuesday or Wednesday to keep trying.

