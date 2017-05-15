Quantcast

NY DEC seeking comments for new projects in Adirondacks - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

NY DEC seeking comments for new projects in Adirondacks

Posted: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state officials are seeking comments on proposed amendments to management plans for three areas in the Adirondack Mountains.

The amendments are for projects aimed at providing safe access to communications facilities, protecting important wildlife habitat, and improving the outdoor experience for visitors.

Also proposed for the Blue Mountain Wild Forest in the central Adirondacks, and Siamese Ponds Wilderness and Jessup River Wild Forest just south of Indian Lake, are new trails to connect the Adirondack Forest Preserve to local communities.

Comments are being accepted until June 16.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.