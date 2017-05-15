NY DEC seeking comments for new projects in Adirondacks

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state officials are seeking comments on proposed amendments to management plans for three areas in the Adirondack Mountains.

The amendments are for projects aimed at providing safe access to communications facilities, protecting important wildlife habitat, and improving the outdoor experience for visitors.

Also proposed for the Blue Mountain Wild Forest in the central Adirondacks, and Siamese Ponds Wilderness and Jessup River Wild Forest just south of Indian Lake, are new trails to connect the Adirondack Forest Preserve to local communities.

Comments are being accepted until June 16.

