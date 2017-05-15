Vermont Fish and Wildlife reminds drivers of turtles

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding drivers across the state to watch for turtles on the state's roadways.

Biologists say female turtles are looking for places to deposit their eggs, sometimes choosing to lay them along the shoulders of roads.

The department's Steve Parren says turtles are slow-moving animal in a fast-paced world.

He says turtles grow slowly and live a long time, so losing a mature breeding female is a huge loss to the turtle population.

Turtle nesting activity peaks from late May through June.

The department has been collecting data to identify stretches of road that are hotspots for wildlife migrations.

