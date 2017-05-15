Quantcast

Willsboro man faces meth charges - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Willsboro man faces meth charges

Posted: Updated:
ALTONA, N.Y. -

A New York man faces meth-related charges.

Police arrested 24 year-old Adam Westover of Willsboro.
They say he fled from a crash last week on Route 190 in Altona. Meth-making equipment and heroin were allegedly found at the scene.  They also say when they found Westover hours later he had similar items on him.

He now faces charges of meth manufacturing and will be in court Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.