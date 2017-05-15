Willsboro man faces meth charges

A New York man faces meth-related charges.

Police arrested 24 year-old Adam Westover of Willsboro.

They say he fled from a crash last week on Route 190 in Altona. Meth-making equipment and heroin were allegedly found at the scene. They also say when they found Westover hours later he had similar items on him.

He now faces charges of meth manufacturing and will be in court Tuesday.