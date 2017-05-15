Quantcast

Mount Washington records record May snowfall

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. -

A record snowfall left the summit of Mt. Washington with over two feet of snow Monday.

Officials at the Mount Washington Observatory recorded 33.3"of snow Monday. They say it ranks as the largest snowstorm ever recorded in May, as well as breaking a 24-hour May snowfall record.  

Authorities say the Mount Washington Auto Road was closed Monday after the weekend dump.  

