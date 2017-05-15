Quantcast

Is your Doctor burned out? - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Is your Doctor burned out?

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK -

If you've ever had the feeling your doctor is burnt out, chances are you're right. Physicians are busier than ever. And hospitals are worried, as their staff is overwhelmed, the quality of care goes down, and medical errors go up.

Amanda North is a busy doctor at New York's Montefiore Hospital. She's also a mother of three, and shortly after the birth of her youngest, she found herself exhausted and overwhelmed.

"I was stressed 100-percent of the time, and all I could think about was how much I wasn't getting done. All the things I was failing to do rather than focusing on the things I was achieving," North said.

Just a year into her practice, seeing as many as 50-patients a day, she was suffering from physician burnout.   A study at the Mayo Clinic found more than half of American doctors have been in the same boat, exhausted and losing their sense of purpose.

Doctor Brenda Boatswain is a Coordinator at Montefiore's Wellness Department, which offers services to overwhelmed doctors. "Stress management skills, mindfulness skills, relaxation and then returning to a sense of balance -- them being aware of what they need to find joy and balance in their lives," she said.

Hospital staff are encouraged to drop in for meditation classes or individual counseling to reduce stress. Doctor North is spreading the word in a recent article on burnout.  She says she got her own stress under control.

Reporter Kenneth Craig: How did you get better? 

Amanda North: I found meaning in my life.

With the help of exercise and community, she developed a fuller life outside the hospital, so when she's there, she's all in.

Dr. North's research finds burnout is more common among female doctors than males.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.