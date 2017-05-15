Joint Chiefs Chair weighing options in Afghanistan

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford says he hopes to send support to Afghan Security forces.

Dunford was in Vermont this weekend to give the commencement address at the St. Michael's College Graduation. While speaking with reporters after the ceremony, Dunford addressed concerns over the situation in Afghanistan. Dunford says Afghan security forces have suffered more casualties than anticipated over the past year. He says backing out or reducing their presence isn't an option.

"That's where the attackers planned and executed from the attack on 9/11, and there's about 18 or 19 extremist groups in that region who have indicated they have the desire -- if not currently the capability -- to attack the west, and so our job is to keep pressure on them and preclude that from happening," he said.

General Dunford says he'll be meeting with the President in the next few weeks to discuss future plans, where he will present a range of options to the President for a response, including the different numbers of additional troops that may be needed.

