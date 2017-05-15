Sununu looks outside government for top department posts

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - As first-term Gov. Chris Sununu builds out his cabinet, he's largely chosen appointees with little to no professional experience in the departments they're being asked to lead.

Of the Republican's five picks so far, all have been well-known in Republican political circles. Only his attorney general pick, Gordon MacDonald, has a long record of experience in the field.

Sununu's choices for education and environmental services received blowback. He's put together no formal search committees, and many of his choices are people who came to him asking to serve.

Critics say Sununu has failed to cast a wide net to find the best people for the job. Supporters, meanwhile, say Sununu's nominees are well-qualified and note Sununu has inherited a government largely built by members of the opposing political party.

