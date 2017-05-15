Vt. officials worry about cold water safety

Tragedy on the water prompts new warnings. The drowning Saturday was the second recent death in cold waters

Colchester police say 35-year-old Christopher Shane Brown of South Carolina died after he fell out of a canoe in Malletts Bay.



Two other men were able to swim to shore. Police say none of them were wearing life jackets.

It was a blustery Monday on Lake Champlain with not much recreating going on. But that will most likely change midweek when temperatures are expected to soar into the 80s. And that is what safety officials are worried about.

"People get lulled into a false sense of security when it may be 70 or 75 degrees out, the water temperature is still 44 degrees currently right now," said Corporal Michael Akerlind, Colchester Police Department.

Akerlind is a member of Colchester Police's Marine Patrol. He says no one should go out on the water without a personal safety device properly attached to their body, especially when water temperatures are dangerously cold.

"And it takes a matter of minutes to be exposed to that water before you start losing your fine motor control and gross motor control, your ability to swim, your ablity to stay on the surface goes away just in a matter of minutes," said Akerlind.

And this time of year, the lake temperature hovers in the 40s.

The National Weather Service in Burlington not only monitors the water level in Lake Champlain but the temperature as well. And they make that information available to the public on their website.

But even those numbers can be deceiving.

"Even though we say the water temperature today was 47, there is a lot of upwelling going on where cold water refreshes into the warmer climates and that upwelling temperatures of the lake is only in the mid 30s so there may be one location that is 47 degrees and you just move 5 feet away and the water temperature is 39, so really it is just extremely dangerous this time of year." said Scott Whittier, National Weather Service.

And Akerlind says boaters and swimmers should be aware of this fact.

"Cold water is commonly regarded as any water with a temperature below 77 or 75 degrees, so in Vermont pretty much year-round is what we consider a cold water season," said Akerlind.

According to the National Weather Service, the lake temperature won't hit the 50s until the first part of June. Temperatures will hit the 60s by the end of June, but won't get into the 70s until late July or early August. Again officials say the take home message is to make sure you have a life jacket with you, preferably on you, if you are boating on Vermont lakes.