Bringing home Cpl. Perreault

This weekend a Korean War Soldier whose remains were identified over 60 years after his death, was finally put to rest at a ceremony in Winooski. Now his family is speaking out about what they had to do to get answers to bring Cpl. George Perreault home.

Karen O'Brien never met her uncle, Army Cpl. George Perreault, but for years she sought answers about his death. In 2001 when she learned the Department of Defense was renewing its efforts to identify and recover soldiers remains from Korea, she began attending meetings for families like hers. "My mother and I had our DNA taken, and one of my sisters later had hers taken too, so that they could use that," O'Brien said.

Late last year O'Brien got the call she'd been hoping for. Scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used her family's DNA samples to match up to his remains. That--in addition to anthropological records and circumstantial evidence--identified the lost soldier. "Even going to the meetings I didn't hold out a lot of hope that we were going to be getting Uncle George back. There are thousands of people who are missing, so when I got the call in December saying that he had been identified, I can't tell you how happy I was," O'Brien said.

But even then the family still had work to do to get him home. Airline and airport limitations restricted them from having Perreault's remains sent to Burlington. In February, they contacted Senator Bernie Sanders' office for help. "Dealing with bureaucracy, even when it's well intentioned, is hard for just the ordinary person, but when you call up a United States Senator's office, and we work together, sometimes we can make things happen that an individual by himself or herself may not be able to do, so I'm glad that we were able in this case," Sen. Sanders said.

Sanders' office worked with the airport, Delta Air Lines, the Vermont Army National Guard, and the U.S. Army Casualty Assistance Center to make sure Cpl. Perreault was returned home to Burlington. "I think the military had originally arranged that it was going to go to Albany. Now the difference is that by coming to Burlington, there could be an honor guard from the Vermont National Guard, and that I think meant a lot to the family," Sen. Sanders said.

Closure for Army Cpl. George Perreault's family now that he's back home.

Related Stories:

Korean War soldier laid to rest

Vermont Korean War soldier's remains identified