1 dead in Keene crash involving tractor-trailer

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say one person has died in a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer hauling sand and multiple cars in Keene, New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports the person died in the crash at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, which closed part of Route 9.

The name of the victim hasn't been released. Police say at least one other person was critically injured.

Further information was not immediately available.

