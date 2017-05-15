High speed internet coming to 6 Vt. towns

High speed internet is coming to more communities in east central Vermont.

ValleyNet, which operates ECFiber, announced that it has secured a $14.5 million bond to roll out 250 miles of fiber optic cable in six towns. They include: Pittsfield, West Windsor, Pomfret, Barnard, Strafford and Thetford. The project is expected to connect more than 800 subscribers in addition to the 1,700 already online. Company officials say the community owned network is all about economic development.

"Get people to stay in Vermont, get people to come back to Vermont. Get second homeowners to stay longer. So, that is really the goal. To make Vermont a much more desirable place to live and to work," said Carole Monroe, ValleyNet CEO.

The ECFiber district consists of 24 towns in the region. Officials hope to have 21 of them connected to the fiber network by the end of 2019.