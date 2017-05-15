Will global cyber-attack infect Vermont companies?

So, if you're held for digital ransom, should you pay up?

The massive cyber-attack that hit 150 countries around the world Friday continued spreading.

It's unclear how many Vermont companies and residents might be infected.

The virus continues to spread at the speed of technology around the globe. Vermont has not confirmed any infections in the Green Mountains, though web tracking suggests many here have already been victimized.

This malware may be unique in its spread, but not in its tactics or $300 ransom. Vermonters we caught up with in Burlington say they wouldn't pay it.

Let's say you lapsed on your digital security. You clicked a link you shouldn't have and don't have your sensitive or personal files backed up on a hard-drive or in the cloud

"Criminals are making a lot of money on this," said Jonathan Rajewski, cyber expert.

They make money by extorting you, restoring your access to your files for a fee, $300 in the case of the WannaCry virus.

Rajewski says regardless of the ransomware strain, you have a choice.

"You either need to pay the ransom, or restart your entire computer from scratch," said Rajewski.

"I think that if we were to be hit, I'd probably just scrub that computer completely and replace it. In a way to me, it's a form or terrorism," said John Howe, Shelburne.

"I would really, really, really work hard not to say 'yes,'" said Dennis Woos, New Haven.

But if family photos or critical documents on your machine could permanently disappear, many people compromise their principles.

"It's easy to say, harder to do," said Howe.

"To me it's a personal decision," said Rajewski.

The cost analysis changes quickly for big institutions. Hospitals have been shown to be especially prone to compute viruses.

Rajewski says he has worked with companies in Vermont that have paid out and gotten their data back.

But, there's no guarantee.

"You never really know. Especially because if you have a big ransom ware attack like this, the attackers actually need to set up a system to send you the key. That could take days or weeks depending on how many people are actually paying that ransom," said Rajewski.

The best way to protect your wallet and your principle is to keep your virus software up to date, be cautious of email links, even from trusted friends and back up your system so if you're system needs to be wiped, it can be restored as well.

While virus trackers indicated the WannaCry ransom ware has reached the state, spokespeople for the attorney general and state police say they have not received any reports from affected individuals yet.

We checked in with the state's top IT staff and with UVM Medical Center.

We're told state employees worked this Mother's Day weekend to ensure Vermont's system isn't vulnerable, and the hospital reported no issues as well.