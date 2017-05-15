Upper Valley firefighter gives back to children's hospital

A firefighter in the Upper Valley is helping to bring smiles to the faces of sick kids.

Last month, Nicholas Koloski helped deliver 600 stuffed animals and other toys to the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth. They are being handed out to kids receiving care. Koloski had eye surgery at the facility when he was a kid and wanted to give back. The on-call firefighter from Claremont has been saving his annual stipend from the department to buy the gifts.

"I didn't really want to go up there and drop off 12 items. I wanted to make this a big give. It's something that I remember specifically, how relieved I was being in the hospital to have that moment being able to go down and play with those toys. I really wanted to do this," said Koloski.

Koloski says he is already working to organize another toy drive for CHaD at his restaurant in Claremont which he hopes to make an annual event.